First National Community Bank headlines: Resolution expected in Bordeau metals operation. Rome congressional office closes. Rain, 40-gusts in the weekend forecast Feb 11, 2023

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Some good news expected for Cumberland Trails residents regarding Bordeau metal rendering site
After months of questions, congressional office in Rome quietly closes.
Ware Mechanical Weather: An inch or more of rain starting around midday; wind advisory with gusts of 40 mph. Snow possible to our north.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl.
Weather forecast delays today's Rome Braves' open house until March 1.
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training

Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night
Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats
First National Community Bank headlines: Rome homicide investigation continues; victim identified. Flu cases down but deaths up. Gorgeous forecast
First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins.
First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more

Today's Weather
Right Now
45° Clear
Humidity: 65%
Cloud Coverage: 80%
Wind: 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunrise: 07:29:32 AM
Sunset: 06:20:35 PM

Today
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight
Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
Georgia's education funding formula: It's complicated
CON reform bill looks to exempt rural hospitals
Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes
New bill takes aim at gender-affirming care for transgender youth
Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing
Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills