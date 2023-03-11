Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Memories of the blizzard of 1993.
'Frasier' actor Kelsey Grammer stops at Berry to research upcoming book, including his sister's time there before her death in Colorado.
2 arrested in Bartow County after reportedly stealing 662 cans of formula
Ware Mechanical Weather: Remember to see you clocks ahead tonight. Sunny today with a high of 61.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Tech fires Josh Pastner after seven years.
Atlanta Braves move five players to minors.
More updates on Atlanta Braves spring training.
Links to SEC, ACC men's basketball tournaments.
Selection Sunday next for NCAA
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
