First National Community Bank headlines: Prime time arrives for the fall elections; what to know. Updates on the 411 connector. Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Prime time here for 2022 political season: Candidate debates and meetings set; voter registration continues at the fair, elections office.$143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Flashback to the 80s through Friday; low 70s for the weekend.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves: At Marlins today. Atlanta Braves edge Marlins, claim fifth consecutive NL East titleJohn McClellan's high school picks posting later today.Berry Vikings football: Home vs. Rhodes Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: At Mississippi College Saturday.Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. $1.5 million permit issued for Rome's Varsity restaurant at former Dairy Queen site Gordon Commerce Center is the 7th major proposal in 11 months; combined impact: $662 million, 7.6 million square feet under roof. First National Community Bank headlines: Partridge building changes hands again in downtown Rome. Fair, concerts part of busy week ahead. Weather in a word: Beautacious. Today's Weather Right Now 47° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 7% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM Sunset: 07:19:31 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Power, MEAG settle Plant Vogtle-related lawsuit Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways State & Region Ex-husband of former state employee admits guilt in fraud scheme Warnock raises more than $26 million in third quarter Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again