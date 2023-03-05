Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Rome Police: 21-year-man charged with murder following shooting of Woodstock woman
Ware Mechanical Weather: Gorgeous forecast -- and we're due for it. Sunny, high of 71. Plus: Floyd E-911 was swamped with storm calls
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Model boys fall 59-48 to Providence Christian in final four.
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training.
Home openers for Atlanta Braves, Rome Braves both April 6.
