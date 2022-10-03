First National Community Bank headlines: Partridge building changes hands again in downtown Rome. Fair, concerts part of busy week ahead. Weather in a word: Beautacious. Oct 3, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Business Monday: The Partridge building on Broad Street sells again. Plus: What's going up in Shannon.Ahead of the Headlines: Rome's school board meets Monday. Coosa Valley Fair this Tuesday through Saturday; busy weekend in Rome, CartersvilleToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 70s, low 80s this week under mostly sunny skies.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves: At Marlins today through Wednesday. Weekly high school football rankings.Berry Vikings football: Home vs. Rhodes Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: At Mississippi College Saturday.Atlanta Falcons move to 2-2 on the season with win over Cleveland; at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. next Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Gordon Commerce Center is the 7th major proposal in 11 months; combined impact: $662 million, 7.6 million square feet under roof. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville First National Community Bank headlines: Gordon's $662 million year - and counting. Around Town: More on I-75 boom; Food City hiring; political notes. Lanham sentenced to 10 years. Today's Weather Right Now 55° Clear Humidity: 84% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:36:54 AM Sunset: 07:22:07 PM Today Plenty of sunshine. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit State & Region Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia