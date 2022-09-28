First National Community Bank headlines: Parke WIlkinson named Rome High principal. Georgia prepares for Ian; most area high school football games shift to Thursday. Sep 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal.Ware Mechanical Weather: Low to mid 70s through Thursday with some cool nights. Georgia declares state of emergency starting 7 a.m. Thursday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Many area high school football games shifting to Thursday night because of hurricane threat.Posting later today: John McClellan's high school picks. Atlanta Braves off Thursday; Met due Friday through Sunday (weather permitting). Atlanta wins Tuesday, now tied with Mets.Berry Vikings football: At Birmingham-Southern Saturday, 7 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At West Alabama, 3 p.m. SaturdayAtlanta Falcons home vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. First National Community Bank headlines: Work under way on latest industrial site near Adairsville. Update on fatal motocross accident that killed mayor of White. Cooler days -- and preparing for threat from Ian. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? Today's Weather Right Now 49° Clear Humidity: 74% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM Sunset: 07:29:03 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Virginia Gov. Youngkin hits campaign trail with Kemp Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian PSC lawyer: Georgia Power poised to seek several rate hikes State & Region Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight Senate committee considers how to help veterans homes in Georgia