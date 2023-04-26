Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
First step in hearings into panel's "investigation" into complaints about Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran set for later this morning.
Federal law sends grants to Floyd, nearby counties; nearly $52 million to improve roads, airports and Lake Allatoona.
Update on Monday night fire as investigation continues.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Rain chances rise, temperatures dip now through Friday; storms possible Thursday night.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Falcons' writer's guestimates on team's first seven picks in the NFL Draft.
Atlanta Braves home today-Thursday vs. Marlins.
Rome Braves at Greensboro Tuesday through Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.