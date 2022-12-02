First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Dec 2, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town this Friday:Deal pending for Claremont House? Plus: Other movie/TV homes for sale.Business Inc. All this interest surrounding legendary bank teller.Popcorn & Politics: Something smelly about one of MTG's latest tweets. And: Runoff updates.Peaks & Valleys: Let's get ready to grumble about tonight's high school football playoffs. Also: Wise call on parade delay.Ware Mechanical Weather: Rain returns early Saturday, late Sunday. Temperatures from the mid 50s to low 60sToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school playoff schedule.Georgia vs. LSU for the SEC championship, 4 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Falcons host Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday.College football playoffs expanding to 12 teams; title game returning to Atlanta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Saturday briefing: Advance voting to begin Sunday afternoon, continue next week. Familiar face around Rome passes. Update on holiday traffic. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. Updated: 1,832 Floyd residents voted Monday in the U.S. Senate runoff as state sets single-day record with more than 300,000 ballots cast. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade postponed. Weather delays Rome Christmas Parade until 6:30 p.m. Thursday; some additional changes. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Humidity: 82% Cloud Coverage: 76% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:29:07 AM Sunset: 05:30:18 PM Today Cloudy. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Obama stumps for Warnock – again Georgia getting two new college and career academies Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs State & Region New dirty dozen report highlights how Georgians have acted to protect state’s waterways Georgia to receive $250 million in high-speed broadband grants Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial proposals on electric vehicles