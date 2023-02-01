First National Community Bank headlines: New president named for AdventHealth Redmond. Rome man indicted in murder/mutilation case. Heavy rain returns Thursday Feb 1, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Isaac Sendros named president and CEO for AdventHealth Redmond21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad.Ware Mechanical Weather: A soggy January ends but another 1.5 inches of rain due Thursday, early FridayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Chip Caray says farewell and thanks to Braves' listeners.Rome Braves set two dates for seasonal job fairsSuper Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Feb. 12. Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at changes under way in North Rome. Soggy Sunday ahead. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on courting a breakfast spot in downtown Rome. Bartow project under fire from outdoors groups. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on another senior medical opening; dueling school job fairs Saturday. Panel: Remove Coomer from the bench First National Community Bank headlines: Preliminary environmental study due at former hospital site. Rome School Board meets on personnel this evening. No real break in the rain Today's Weather Right Now 49° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:38:01 AM Sunset: 06:10:43 PM Today Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow Rain. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former House Speaker Ralston’s widow loses in runoff for his seat New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment Kia celebrates Georgia success while looking to future State & Region Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight