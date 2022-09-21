First National Community Bank headlines: Nearly $2.25 billion on deposit in Floyd County banks, up 6.1%. New general manager for the Rome Braves. Late summer heat streak continues. Sep 21, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Floyd County bank deposits near $2.25 billion, up 6.1% following a year of changes -- and more under way.The Rome Braves name David Lane as the next general manager of the Rome Braves.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Another round of 90-plus temperatures today -- 10 degrees above normal.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves host Nationals through today.John McClellan's high school football picks. Berry off this Saturday; Shorter at home.Falcons at Seattle next Sunday afternoon. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements. Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death First National Community Bank headlines: Standoff near Shannon leaves one dead, another wounded. Blue Ribbon honors for Armuchee Primary. Rome Braves season comes to an end. Today's Weather Right Now 67° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 7% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:28:13 AM Sunset: 07:38:53 PM Today Sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Hot. High 93F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Panel recommending new names for forts Gordon, Benning issues final report Congressional oversight committee finds Justice Department failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons Feds approve Georgia DOT plan for EV charging stations State & Region Georgia attorney general, defense group clash over pandemic-era execution order Historic bridge built by African American rededicated at Stone Mountain Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record