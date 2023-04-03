Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
21-year-old motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in Saturday night collision on Shorter.
Twenty years later, a look at how TigerFlight has taken flight at Richard B. Russell Airport.
Ahead of the Headlines: Community Holy Week returns. Called Rome commission meeting. Opening day Thursday for Rome Braves' 20th season
Ware Mechanical Weather: Brief cool down today with some rain and then back to the low 80s
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta, Rome Braves.
Schedule for, Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Men's tournament: UConn vs. San Diego State tonight.
Women's tournament: LSU dominates Iowa to win NCAA title.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.