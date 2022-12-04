First National Community Bank headlines: Martha Berry/Fifth Avenue collision kills Rome man. Two inches of rain due Monday, Tuesday. Georgia cements playoff spot. Dec 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening.Ware Mechanical Weather: Cloudy and 58 today; heavy rain due Monday, Tuesday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Georgia appears Peach Bowl-bound after pounding LSU Saturday in the SEC Championship.Post-season playoffs, bowls take shape later today.Cedartown faces Benedictine Friday night for state 4A football title.Falcons host Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening. First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Updated: 1,832 Floyd residents voted Monday in the U.S. Senate runoff as state sets single-day record with more than 300,000 ballots cast. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade postponed. Nearly 11,500 Floyd County votes already in for U.S. Senate runoff; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday Today's Weather Right Now 39° Clear Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 69% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:30:44 AM Sunset: 05:30:18 PM Today Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy skies. A few sprinkles possible. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 Obama stumps for Warnock – again State & Region Former state employee sentenced in fraud scheme Georgia getting two new college and career academies Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs