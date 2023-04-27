Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
March jobless rate dips across Northwest Georgia as 5,067 look for work (and options are out there)
Ethics panel conducts first short meeting in closed session, next meeting scheduled for May 2.
Voccio: An updated covid booster available for older residents or with immune issues. Bartow resident latest virus victim
Ware Mechanical Weather: Afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible; high of 72.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
How to watch tonight's NFL Draft.
Falcons have eighth pick; a look at other rounds.
Atlanta Braves home today to wrap series with Marlins.
Rome Braves at Greensboro through Sunday; Grasshoppers win Wednesday afternoon.
Rain likely. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
