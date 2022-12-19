First National Community Bank headlines: Man hunt continues in eastern Floyd. Late week snow, frigid air on the way. Flu cases continue to climb. What's ahead this week. Dec 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Search under way for armed suspect following 'domestic altercation' in eastern Floyd CountyWare Mechanical Weather: Snow possible overnight Thursday, Friday morning; look for 10 degrees the morning of Christmas Eve.As Christmas week arrives, health officials are tracking the flu as deaths, hospitalizations and outbreaks top last season's totalsAhead of the Headlines: Rome City Commission meets Monday, alcohol board on Tuesday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school Christmas basketball tournament under way at Armuchee High.Falcons clipped 21-18 by Saints.Another huge day for Trevor Lawrence. Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Greater Community Bank to be purchased by LGE Community Credit Union 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2 First National Community Bank headlines: What's ahead as LGE Community Credit Union announces bid to purchase Greater Community Bank. Annual downtown Rome honors. Chilly weekend; snow showers next week? ahead. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Peach Cobbler Factory due in Rome, Cartersville; ice rink on the way; more Rome TV. Heavy rain due Wednesday. Today's Weather Right Now 25° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 66% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:41:36 AM Sunset: 05:33:38 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Democratic representatives: Federal government should ensure timely cataract surgeries for older Georgians Transgender employees sue State Health Benefit Plan over failure to offer gender-confirming care Regional transportation tax celebrating 10-year anniversary State & Region Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices Intervenors in Georgia Power rate case push for lower profits, more solar Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends