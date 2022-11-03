First National Community Bank headlines: Local ACT scores just below state averages. Covid claims 5 more NW Georgians. More Second Avenue delays. Near-record heat this weekend. Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Rome, Floyd schools fall just short of state averages on the ACTInflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Ga. road projects; Rome's 2nd Ave. widening delayed (posts later this morning).Covid claims 5 more Northwest Georgia over the past seven days; 107 new cases the most in four weeks. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Near-record highs this Saturday and Sunday. Slight chance of rain, too.Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football schedule.Falcons host Chargers Sunday.Berry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Sewanee, 2:30 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Saturday vs. North Greenville, noon.Georgia prepares for Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 p.m.World Series updates Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Briefly: Lowe's distribution center has 50 jobs to fill today. Floyd elections board to meet Tuesday; on call all day. First National Community Bank headlines: Cartersville's Food City just about ready; Chick-fil-A 's latest local investment. Final bruising week of the campaigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Claremont House (Stranger Things' Creel House) on the market for $1.5 million. 4 die in Chattooga accident. Floyd needs strong final week, election day to match 2018 turnout. Today's Weather Right Now 53° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 31% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 08:02:21 AM Sunset: 06:45:24 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging Kemp, Abrams blow away previous gubernatorial campaign fundraising record Lindsey Graham loses bid to avoid Fulton special grand jury State & Region Mike Pence sings Brian Kemp’s praises on campaign trail Bean counters give Georgia film tax credit mixed review Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week