First National Community Bank headlines: Latest updates on flooding aftermath in parts of Floyd, Chattooga counties. More rain due today. Sep 5, 2022 5 hrs ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Aftermath: Latest on Floyd County roads as flood watch, warning continue. Water, food distribution today for hard-hit Chattooga County.Knights of Columbus barbecue returns to civic center today, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walk-ups welcome, all orders to-go. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A break in the heat, not the rain, this Labor Day. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves washed out Sunday; open road trip in Hickory Tuesday.Atlanta Braves sweep Marlins; off today.Home openers this Saturday for Berry, Shorter.Falcons host Saints Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trending Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Around Town: Spirit Halloween to be extra scary this year, Marco's Pizza due Sept. 12 and Whataburger will soon be a few ticks closer First National Community Bank headlines: A look at Holland's contract as superintendent. Cartersville deputy chief charged with solicitation in Florida. Q & A with Stacey Abrams. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on selling Eric Holland's home ($825K); another chain sizing up Rome; political battle on Broad Street? Plus Newsmakers, Peaks & Valleys.

Today's Weather Right Now 73° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 90% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:17:04 AM Sunset: 08:01:06 PM Today A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible. Tonight Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region Grant program to offer new water source for Southwest Georgia farming Georgia Tech lands $65 million for artificial intelligence manufacturing project Kemp renews suspension of gas sales tax State & Region State labor department settles lawsuit over pandemic-era jobless claims State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system Georgia lawmakers may help fund new approach to treating post-traumatic stress disorder