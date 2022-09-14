First National Community Bank headlines: Jurors have been deliberating in Renee Lanham murder trial since Friday. Services set for fallen trooper cadet. Updates on flooding aftermath in Chattooga. Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death.Services set for fallen Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree; memorial Saturday in Cartersville.Flooding aftermath: Chattooga County schools reopen; Salvation Army, partners provide more than 15,000 meals, snacksState patrol: Truck driver seriously injured in multivehicle crash that shut down I-75 South.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: After another cool morning, look for sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:John McClellan's high school picks for the week.Rome Braves vs. Bowling Green Thursday in SAL playoffs.Atlanta Braves at Giants through today; off Thursday.Berry, Shorter at home this Saturday.Falcons at L.A. Rams Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. $160 million technology center with 1.56 million square feet under roof proposed for southern Gordon County. Reeceburg/Old Rockmart crossing closed early Sunday as train derailment/collision cleanup continues. Update from Norfolk Southern. Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death Floods: Potential good news on Summerville water plant. Chattooga schools closed today. Today's Weather Right Now 58° Clear Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:23:22 AM Sunset: 07:48:47 PM Today Sunny. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Plentiful sunshine. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region COVID and monkeypox rates starting to decline Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record State & Region Georgia man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case Georgia reps consider health care across state Emory, UGA, Georgia Tech make U.S. News list of top universities