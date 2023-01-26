First National Community Bank headlines: Jobless rate mostly steady in December; 3,900 without work in the region. Covid: New reports at lowest level since September Jan 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. December jobless rates stay about the same across Northwest Georgia with 3,900-plus out of work Region sees lowest number of new covid cases reported since September; virus claims 454th Floyd residentWare Mechanical Weather: Mid to upper 40s today, Friday with lows in the 20s; a bit warmer by SaturdayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Updates from the Rome Braves' open house on Wednesday.NFL conference championships set for next Sunday: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Eagles.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First eaglet of the new season is in the nest at Berry College First National Community Bank headlines: Voccio urges covid, flu vaccines; recounts personal case. Kirby Smart visits area high schools. Sunny, then soggy weekend First National Community Bank headlines: Winery due soon near Rockmart. No walls but jobs at Jim 'N Nick's. Bartow project charging '26 Senate race. First National Community Bank headlines: Busy day ahead for Rome City Commission; what's ahead this week. A bit warmer -- and more rain on the way. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Cartersville's west side story; development watch; names in the news. Rome commission backs school bonds. 40-mph winds, rain possible tonight. Today's Weather Right Now 40° Cloudy Humidity: 78% Cloud Coverage: 74% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:41:54 AM Sunset: 06:04:41 PM Today Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia foster-care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health-care shortfalls Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term State & Region Georgia Democrats looking to repeal abortion ban Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly Republicans introduce increase in tax credits for private school scholarships into General Assembly