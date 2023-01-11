First National Community Bank headlines: International solar panel adding 2,000 jobs, campus in Bartow. Relax Inn coming down. Rough weather Thursday? Jan 11, 2023 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest GeorgiaDemolition begins of Relax Inn site at Turner McCall, North Fifth Ware Mechanical Weather: Clouds and 62 today; more rain, strong gusts likely on Thursday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Georgia sets national championship celebration for midday Saturday; where to watch. NFL playoffs: Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville vs. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Saturday.NFL wild card games schedule link. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 First National Community Bank headlines: Armuchee man charged in crash that killed mother of 6. Arrest made in December fatality. Sunny and 60 followed by light rain. First National Community Bank headlines: Driver sought in fatal accident. From a frigid Christmas to new year floods, we can't catch a weather break. Covid claimed 7 NW Georgians last week First National Community Bank headlines: Varsity with a side of unfounded rumors. A sushi surprise. 6 kids, dad cope with loss of accident victim Ahead of the Headlines: Rome commissioners to elect mayor tonight; city school board, county commission meet Tuesday. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Cloudy Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:47:05 AM Sunset: 05:50:03 PM Today Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities Fulton special grand jury in Trump case completes work 2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections State & Region Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant