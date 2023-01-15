First National Community Bank headlines: Hufstetler supports Kemp rebate plan. King celebration continues today, Monday. Sunny, warmer as week begins Jan 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Hufstetler backs Kemp's tax rebate plan; local lawmakers settling into the 2023 Georgia General Assembly session.King celebration includes ecumenical service this evening, Freedom March on Monday. Ware Mechanical Weather: Back to the 50s today, Monday; mid 60s on Tuesday. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars pull off stunning comeback to win opening round of NFL playoffs. Cartersville standout threw four interceptions -- and four critical touchdowns.Athens celebrates the Bulldogs' back-to-back national titles on Saturday.NFL wild card games schedule link.Atlanta Braves spring training updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia Memorial services updated for Rome mother of 6 killed in Armuchee collision First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. Qcells expected to announce expansion into Bartow, more new jobs as green energy boom continues First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon Today's Weather Right Now 30° Sunny Humidity: 75% Cloud Coverage: 14% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:46:12 AM Sunset: 05:53:44 PM Today Mostly sunny. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar – Augusta University partnership in line with national trends Georgia’s December tax collections strong Kemp proposes record $32.5 billion state budget State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Powerful storm, tornadoes leave two dead in Georgia Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address