First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins. Feb 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday nightWare Mechanical Weather: Warmer and drier start to the week; 71 by WednesdayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Feb. 12. Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Accident kills man in wheelchair; investigation continues. Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents. Gordon associate magistrate judge resigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on another senior medical opening; dueling school job fairs Saturday. Panel: Remove Coomer from the bench First National Community Bank headlines: New president named for AdventHealth Redmond. Rome man indicted in murder/mutilation case. Heavy rain returns Thursday First National Community Bank headlines: Brazilian barbecue on the way; Schroeder's celebrates 42 years, resumes Sunday service. GBI investigates Calhoun officer-involved shooting that killed suspect First National Community Bank headlines: Preliminary environmental study due at former hospital site. Rome School Board meets on personnel this evening. No real break in the rain Today's Weather Right Now 32° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 82% Cloud Coverage: 51% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:34:56 AM Sunset: 06:14:45 PM Today Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law Georgians in Congress renew push to designate Okefenokee a World Heritage Site State & Region Instant runoff voting bill introduced in Georgia House Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment