First National Community Bank headlines: Healthcare offices, schools see surge in flu cases. MTG the TV show? Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Surprising surge in flu cases reported by area healthcare officials; Floyd Schools prioritizing 'disinfection of high-touch areas and fogging of classrooms and common areas.' Coming in 2023: Marjorie Taylor Green, the TV show?Advance voting concludes; precincts open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Highs from 78 to 82 up next; remember to 'fall back' early Sunday.Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Friday night football scores.Georgia vs. Tennessee today at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.World Series resumes tonight.Braves tickets on sale Nov. 11. Falcons host Chargers Sunday.Berry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Sewanee, 2:30 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Saturday vs. North Greenville, noon.

Trending Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Briefly: Lowe's distribution center has 50 jobs to fill today. Floyd elections board to meet Tuesday; on call all day. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of the pinto beans (and more)? Movie needs local cabins. What's opening; business rebrands. First National Community Bank headlines: Cartersville's Food City just about ready; Chick-fil-A 's latest local investment. Final bruising week of the campaigns.

State & Region Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax Conservation group running political ad opposing titanium mine near Okefenokee Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings State & Region New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor's race Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones