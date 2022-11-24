First National Community Bank headlines: Happy Thanksgiving! Latest employment snapshot for NW Georgia. Covid: 18 in Rome hospitals; 67 new cases last week. High of 65 but soggy weekend ahead. . Nov 24, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Jobless rate increased across Northwest Georgia in October compared to September; several counties matched reports from a year earlier. 18 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Wednesday, up 4. State show 3 more virus deaths here: Bartow, Gordon and Polk.Ware Mechanical Weather: A sunny start to Thanksgiving but then the rain moves in -- through Saturday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Today's college, NFL football games.John McClellan's high school playoff picks/this week's schedule.Georgia: At Athens vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, noon, ESPN.Falcons at Washington, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board to discuss personnel in called Monday meeting U.S. Senate runoff: Warnock due in Rome Tuesday morning. 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Today's Weather Right Now 44° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 83% Cloud Coverage: 82% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:21:58 AM Sunset: 05:32:09 PM Today Generally cloudy. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol