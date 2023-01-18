First National Community Bank headlines: Greene, state House members get committee assignments. Second Chick-fil-A for Calhoun? Fog advisory until 11 a.m. Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. House committee assignments out, from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a realityCarters Dam spill gate issue leads to minor local flooding Ware Mechanical Weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 this morning. Upper 60s, maybe low 70s today and Thursday with a quarter inch of rain; cooler weekend ahead.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Tommy Atha retiring after 30 years with Darlington, 21 seasons as head football coach.Berry's Chase Ellis earns third league honor. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars will play at Kansas City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.Latest on NFL playoffs.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Memorial services updated for Rome mother of 6 killed in Armuchee collision First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. Rome High expands weapons, security checks to "after-hours events" starting Saturday First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon With the state gas tax suspension now in reverse, we're paying at least a quarter more per gallon at the pumps Today's Weather Right Now 55° Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:45:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:38 PM Today Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy this morning followed by occasional showers during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Clearing skies after some morning rain. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Health-care needs focus of first day of state budget hearings Georgia House committee chairmanships mix the old with the new Georgia still a red state, Loeffler insists in new report State & Region Georgia ports report growing business in 2022 State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes Schools, college campuses draw lion’s share of Kemp’s bond package