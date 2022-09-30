First National Community Bank headlines: Gordon's $662 million year - and counting. Around Town: More on I-75 boom; Food City hiring; political notes. Lanham sentenced to 10 years. Sep 30, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Company hits overdrive on I-75 with Calhoun, Emerson, Kennesaw projects.Help wanted as Food City prepares to open in Cartersville.Popcorn & Politics: Phasers on stun in governor's race. 'Fair' game times two in House show.Peaks & Valleys: Key hires with Parke Wilkinson and Akyn Bailey; worrying about the Jim Cantores of TV 'news.'Gordon Commerce Center is the 7th major proposal in 11 months; combined impact: $662 million, 7.6 million square feet under roof.Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements.Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 70s with some gusts but little rain for Ian as the storm stays far to our east. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football's Thursday night results.Atlanta Braves host Mets in key series, weather permitting.Berry Vikings football: At Birmingham-Southern Saturday, 7 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At West Alabama, 3 p.m. SaturdayAtlanta Falcons home vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? Today's Weather Right Now 49° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 13% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:34:41 AM Sunset: 07:26:16 PM Today Sunny. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics State & Region Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia Ossoff introduces federal prison oversight bill State university system awards record number of degrees