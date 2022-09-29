First National Community Bank headlines: Georgia watching Ian's next move. Local SAT scores top state, U.S. averages. Covid claims 5 more area residents. Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Ware Mechanical Weather: Georgia prepares for Ian after Florida hit hard. Cooler weekend due with some rain, wind.Rome, Floyd County school systems outperform state and national SAT scores.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband Perry files for divorce. 5 area residents died from covid in the past week; 2 others from 'probable' causes. New cases down locally and across the stateToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves off today; vs. Mets Friday-Sunday (weather permitting). Braves fall to Nats, 3-2, Wednesday night.Most high school football games shift to tonight to avoid storms.Berry Vikings football: At Birmingham-Southern Saturday, 7 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At West Alabama, 3 p.m. SaturdayAtlanta Falcons home vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? First National Community Bank headlines: Work under way on latest industrial site near Adairsville. Update on fatal motocross accident that killed mayor of White. Cooler days -- and preparing for threat from Ian. Today's Weather Right Now 49° Clear Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 0% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:34:05 AM Sunset: 07:27:47 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny along with a few clouds. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Ossoff introduces federal prison oversight bill State university system awards record number of degrees Third-party groups can help Georgians apply for absentee ballots, federal court rules State & Region Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on SAT Virginia Gov. Youngkin hits campaign trail with Kemp Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian