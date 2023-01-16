First National Community Bank headlines: Gas prices up 25 cents a gallon as state tax resumes -- and rises. King celebration continues today. Warmer week ahead Jan 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. With the state gas tax suspension now in reverse, we're paying at least a quarter more per gallon at the pumpsAhead of the Headlines: King Celebration today includes Freedom March; called meetings for Rome City Commission, Floyd schools Ware Mechanical Weather: Mostly sunny, high near 60 today. Upper 60s into Thursday as rain chance increases.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Basketball: Model, Darlington in latest high school boys basketball rankings.Georgia goes from celebration to mourning as accident claims football player, staffer.Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars advance in NFL playoffs; will play at Kansas City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.Spring training updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia Memorial services updated for Rome mother of 6 killed in Armuchee collision First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. Qcells expected to announce expansion into Bartow, more new jobs as green energy boom continues First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 60% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:46:06 AM Sunset: 05:54:47 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar – Augusta University partnership in line with national trends Georgia’s December tax collections strong Kemp proposes record $32.5 billion state budget State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Powerful storm, tornadoes leave two dead in Georgia Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address