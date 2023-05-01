Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Gas prices drop 9 to 16 cents a gallon since mid April in Northwest Georgia; analyst says more decreases likely by summer
Rome ACC to hear Peaches' permit case; the Broad Street venue's license could be at stake
Ahead of the Headlines: What's ahead this week, including the first downtown Rome festival of the season on Saturday.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Gusty but gorgeous week ahead; highs from 68 to 77. Also: Summer burn ban begins today for Northwest Georgia.
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports:
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves close series with Mets today (doubleheader).
Rome Braves open 12-game home stand on Tuesday. First up: Bowling Green.
Final look at Falcons' 2023 draft class.
Plenty of sunshine. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine and some clouds. High 69F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
