First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more. . Feb 8, 2023 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Discussions begin for 2023 SPLOST proposals, T-SPLOST potentially on the tableBartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissorsWare Mechanical Weather: Tornado drill likely today as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Forecast: High of 71, rain on the wayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Berry men's basketball ranked no. 25 in D3 poll; Ellis picks up another conference honor.Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring trainingRome Braves set free open house tours today, Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night First National Community Bank headlines: Accident kills man in wheelchair; investigation continues. Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents. Gordon associate magistrate judge resigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome homicide investigation continues; victim identified. Flu cases down but deaths up. Gorgeous forecast First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins. First National Community Bank headlines: Brazilian barbecue on the way; Schroeder's celebrates 42 years, resumes Sunday service. GBI investigates Calhoun officer-involved shooting that killed suspect Today's Weather Right Now 53° Cloudy Humidity: 76% Cloud Coverage: 91% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:32:21 AM Sunset: 06:17:43 PM Today Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status Georgia Supreme Court upholds local referendum opposing Spaceport Camden Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors State & Region Family of slain “Cop City” activist wants answers General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law Georgia House bill targets attacks on ‘critical infrastructure’