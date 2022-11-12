First National Community Bank headlines: Flu surge continues; concerns about Thanksgiving spread. Closer look at precinct votes on Sunday sales, House race. Upper 20s Sunday, Monday mornings. Nov 12, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.State has seen more people hospitalized for the flu since Oct. 1 than all last season; some from NW Georgia.Floyd precinct totals illuminate divide; margins close in congressional, Sunday sales votes but city/county split showsWare Mechanical Weather: Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Seven high school playoff games from Friday; four more Saturday.Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At Valdosta State. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes First National Community Bank headlines: Gunshot claims Calhoun boy, 6. Sunday briefing. Record heat due today, Monday. Huge sports Saturday: UGA dominates; Tech rallies; Astros win World Series. First National Community Bank headlines: Make that 3 Varsity restaurants coming to Floyd, Bartow counties. No slowdown in big projects. Peaks & Valleys: Political edition. Strong gusts, rain on the way. Statewide: Kemp wins new term as governor; Republicans take all 'down ballot' races. Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff Today's Weather Right Now 56° Cloudy Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 89% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:10:37 AM Sunset: 05:38:03 PM Today Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee