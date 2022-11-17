First National Community Bank headlines: Floyd OKs Sunday advance voting in Senate runoff. Covid claims 2 from Floyd, 2 from Bartow. Weekend chill ahead. Nov 17, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Senate runoff early and Sunday, Nov. 27, voting dates announced for Rome, Floyd County as well as following weekdays.2 Floyd, 2 Bartow residents among latest covid victims; 74 new cases here in the week ending Wednesday.Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illnessWare Mechanical Weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football playoffs schedule; Rome, Darlington, Unity home for this weekend's games.Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Falcons host the Bears Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:15:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:12 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared Kevin Tanner returning to state government State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp