Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Despite courts in Floyd County resuming full operations  this year, people still aren’t showing up for jury duty. Only 35% to 40% of jurors are showing up to serve.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In