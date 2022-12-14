First National Community Bank headlines: Flash flood watch today as heavy rain returns. First egg of the season discovered in Berry eagle nest. Dec 14, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2. What to know. Ware Mechanical Weather: Flash flood watch today into Thursday as another 2 inches of rain due.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens Friday at Armuchee High gyms.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Falcon at New Orleans, 1 p.m. next Sunday.More changes for Atlanta Braves. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Amid 'Reimagine RCS' push, who's in and who's out at Rome City Schools -- and what's next Updated: Hyundai, SK bringing 3,500 jobs, $4 billion to $5 billion investment EV battery plant to Bartow. Site is between Rome, Cartersville off 411. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man, 20, charged in Saturday night murder. Another two inches of rain on the way. Today's Weather Right Now 49° Cloudy Humidity: 72% Cloud Coverage: 99% Wind: 9 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM Sunset: 05:31:46 PM Today Occasional rain. High 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia lawmakers recommend raising law enforcement salaries Federal prisons failed to prevent sexual abuse of female prisoners Port of Savannah business declines for a change State & Region State Department of Education identifies 175 low-performing schools for additional support As overdoses soar in Georgia, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation