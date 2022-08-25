First National Community Bank headlines: Fast-growing Crumbl cookie shop due in Rome by spring. Rome High updates. 'Data dump' behind some of the covid case increase this week. Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Let's get ready to Crumbl. Red-hot cookie company Rome-bound next spring.Amid a flurry of 'help wanted' signs, July jobless rate drops to 2.5% in Bartow, 2.8% in Floyd. Around 4,100 people were out of work in the region last month.'Data dump' adds to weekly covid case increases; 3 more deaths posted. Rome's hospitals were treating 40 virus patients Wednesday.10 more Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; that's 28 arrests since the start of the month.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: About a third of an inch of rain today; highs of 90 Saturday and Sunday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves edges Bowling Green, 4-3. At Bowling Green through Sunday.Atlanta Braves pound Pirates in finale. Off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday-Sunday.John McClellan's high school picks.Falcons close preseason with a home game Saturday vs. Jacksonville.Area/state college updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Extra officers at Rome High Friday and downtown with 3 high school football games at Barron, RHS pep rally canceled. Let's get ready to Crumbl, cookie company Rome-bound next spring Buc-ee's, after one year in Calhoun, is a regional hit with that brisket, those nuggets and competitive gas prices Today's Weather Right Now 71° Cloudy Humidity: 98% Cloud Coverage: 79% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:09:16 AM Sunset: 08:15:32 PM Today Becoming cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to essential addiction treatment EV industry future in Georgia looks bright Kemp allocates funds for school health care and COVID learning loss recovery State & Region Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer Ossoff celebrates passage of solar energy manufacturing law State Supreme Court orders lower court to reconsider sincerity of parents’ vaccination objections