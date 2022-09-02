First National Community Bank headlines: Extra spooky season for Spirit Halloween's return? Marco's Pizza due Sept. 12 in West Rome. Bath & Body Works opening near Panera. Sep 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Spirit Halloween to be extra creepy this year.Marco's Pizza due Sept. 12; Whataburger will soon be a few ticks closer.Bath & Body Works coming to Riverbend Center (near Panera).Popcorn & Politics: When and where to vote in advance.Peaks & Valleys: Finally, the candidates are around town; missing the voices of fall.Planning commission recommends approval for Gibbons Street development, denial of Stonebridge Drive projectToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Labor Day weekend -- cooler afternoons but probably 1.5 inches of rain into Monday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves home vs. Drive through Sunday. Drive tops Rome Thursday night.Atlanta Braves host Marlins through Sunday. Record night for Strider as Braves win, 3-0.Season opens on the road this Saturday for Berry, Shorter.John McClellan's picks for week three of high school football.Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta on Saturday; Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Monday.Falcons trim roster to required 53 players; opening day is Sept. 11. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody. Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end. First National Community Bank headlines: Investigation continues into Shannon woman's death. Dr. Dawn Williams, Rome's interim school chief, retiring next week. ug. 31. First National Community Bank headlines: Services set for homicide victim. 2 school systems tracking Holland moves. Gas prices plunge again. Today's Weather Right Now 71° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 75% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:14:51 AM Sunset: 08:05:03 PM Today More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp renews suspension of gas sales tax State labor department settles lawsuit over pandemic-era jobless claims State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system State & Region Georgia lawmakers may help fund new approach to treating post-traumatic stress disorder Where did UGA place in national ranking of public universities? Kemp announces $250 million for parks and recreation in low-income communities