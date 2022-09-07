First National Community Bank headlines: Expanded details behind arrest of Cartersville deputy police chief. Flood relief updates; how to help. Sep 7, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Florida authorities: Cartersville deputy police chief, attending a polygraph seminar, had solicited sex with undercover detective working a human trafficking crackdown.Execution of search warrants leads to Polk County men charged with sexual exploitation of childrenLatest updates on flooding aftermath in Chattooga County. How to help with recovery efforts.Briefly: 27 covid patient in Rome's hospitals Tuesday, up two. State's weekly report due this afternoon. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s, some rain through Friday and then a bit cooler.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves at Hickory through Sunday; regular season ends.Atlanta Braves in Oakland again today.John McClellan's high school picks, posting later today.Berry, Shorter open home season this Saturday.Falcons host New Orleans at 1 p.m. Sunday to open NFL season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Around Town: Spirit Halloween to be extra scary this year, Marco's Pizza due Sept. 12 and Whataburger will soon be a few ticks closer Florida authorities: Cartersville deputy police chief, attending a polygraph seminar, had solicited sex with undercover detective working a human trafficking crackdown. Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Flood updates: Chattooga schools closed Wednesday. Rome YMCA collecting relief supplies. Kemp to tour area Wednesday. Today's Weather Right Now 70° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 44% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:18:30 AM Sunset: 07:58:27 PM Today Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia to share in multi-state settlement with e-cigarette maker Grant program to offer new water source for Southwest Georgia farming Georgia Tech lands $65 million for artificial intelligence manufacturing project State & Region Kemp renews suspension of gas sales tax State labor department settles lawsuit over pandemic-era jobless claims State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system