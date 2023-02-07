First National Community Bank headlines: Event specialists due in downtown Rome. Bartow mixed-use site valued at $1 billion. Big year in real estate Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Stacked Hearts event planners opening in downtown Rome.Another billion-dollar Bartow baby -- this time, it is the cost of the huge development planned off I-75.'A lot' of real estate news, from top sellers to meet the new boss.Popcorn & Politics: Bad vibes on Broad StreetPeaks and Valleys: An 'amen' on the latest push for Georgia's early presidential primary; why not Super Bowl Saturday?Ware Mechanical Weather: Another gorgeous day and then rain trickles back into the forecast.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Calhoun, Darlington girls ranked 10th in latest high school pollsSuper Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring trainingRome Braves set free open house tours Wednesday, Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night First National Community Bank headlines: Accident kills man in wheelchair; investigation continues. Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents. Gordon associate magistrate judge resigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome homicide investigation continues; victim identified. Flu cases down but deaths up. Gorgeous forecast First National Community Bank headlines: Brazilian barbecue on the way; Schroeder's celebrates 42 years, resumes Sunday service. GBI investigates Calhoun officer-involved shooting that killed suspect Today's Weather Right Now 37° Clear Humidity: 82% Cloud Coverage: 32% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM Sunset: 06:16:40 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors Family of slain “Cop City” activist wants answers General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law State & Region Georgia House bill targets attacks on ‘critical infrastructure’ Georgia politicians condemn antisemitic flyers found in suburban Atlanta driveways New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding