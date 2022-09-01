First National Community Bank headlines: Eric Holland returning to Rome schools as superintendent. Warnock latest candidate in town for busy week. August sees covid cases jump, 16 more deaths. Sep 1, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.By unanimous vote, Rome school board names Eric Holland as next superintendent.U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock brings re-election campaign to Rome as busy week of politics continues. Northwest Georgia covid cases jumped in August, especially in the past seven days. 6 more area residents died last week. Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue is Monday; final online orders due Friday; walk-ups welcome.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A little cooler, and probably wetter, starting Friday through Labor Day. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves vs. Greenville through Sunday in final regular-season homestand. Wednesday: Rome falls to Drive.Atlanta Braves vs. Rockies today followed by the Marlins Friday-Sunday. Atlanta clips Colorado, 3-2.Season opens on the road this Saturday for Berry, Shorter.John McClellan's picks for week three of high school football.Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta on Saturday; Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Monday.Falcons opening day is Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans at home. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody. Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end. RPD: Second 'swatting' call to Greene's home, this time from a 'suicide crisis line.' Capitol Police also investigating as nation media coverage builds. First National Community Bank headlines: Investigation continues into Shannon woman's death. Dr. Dawn Williams, Rome's interim school chief, retiring next week. ug. 31. Today's Weather Right Now 64° Clear Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 3% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:14:07 AM Sunset: 08:06:19 PM Today Sunny. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system Georgia lawmakers may help fund new approach to treating post-traumatic stress disorder Where did UGA place in national ranking of public universities? State & Region Kemp announces $250 million for parks and recreation in low-income communities Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity