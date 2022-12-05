First National Community Bank headlines: Election day next as Floyd tops 11,000 early voters. Adairsville woman charged in Gordon murder. Two inches of rain on the way. Dec 5, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Final push for U.S. Senate votes under way; Floyd already has topped 2018 runoff turnout but won't come close to 2021. Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murderAhead of the Headlines: Election day; Christmas Back Home returns Friday, Saturday. Ware Mechanical Weather: Nearly two inches of rain due; first showers start this morning. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.More bowl updates.Steelers over Falcons, 19-16. Cedartown plays for state 4A football title Friday night. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade postponed. Nearly 11,500 Floyd County votes already in for U.S. Senate runoff; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday Georgia flu deaths climb to 26 since Oct. 1; 31 people died in all of last season Today's Weather Right Now 48° Cloudy Humidity: 80% Cloud Coverage: 100% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:31:43 AM Sunset: 05:30:19 PM Today Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tonight Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 Obama stumps for Warnock – again State & Region Former state employee sentenced in fraud scheme Georgia getting two new college and career academies Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs