First National Community Bank headlines: Early morning storm leaves inch-plus of rain, some power outages. Covid cases drop amid 6 more local deaths. Oct 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Ware Mechanical Weather: More than an inch of rain fell between 3 and 5 this morning; 336 without power near Adairsville. Rain clears out with highs of 80 over the weekend and then much cooler. Covid: New cases fall, 6 more local deaths; 10 patients in Rome hospitals; small bump in vaccination numbers in half a year.2023 Heart of the Community nominations sought. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves vs. Phillies. Braves win 3-0 to tie best-of-five series at one game each; game three is Friday afternoon in Philadelphia.Berry Vikings football: at Centre on Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Home Saturday vs. West Florida.Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Darlington grad's artwork among final display as Athen's The Grit closes. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man charged in father-in-law's murder. What's ahead on a busy Saturday. Much cooler today; near 40 Sunday morning. First National Community Bank news briefing: Coosa Valley Fair wraps huge huge week. Saturday football scores; Braves to face Phillies Tuesday. Perfect weather. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what's cooking next from Chicken Salad Chick founder. More growth for local businesses. Governor's race at $100 million -- and counting. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 31% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:44:41 AM Sunset: 07:08:55 PM Today Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on ACT Kemp leading Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied COVID, monkeypox on decline in Georgia State & Region Walker addresses supporters – but not recent allegations – during campaign stop Wawa announces plans to expand to Georgia with first store opening in 2024 Walker, Warnock PACs launch dueling personal attack ads