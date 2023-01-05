First National Community Bank headlines: Driver sought in fatal accident. From a frigid Christmas to new year floods, we can't catch a weather break. Covid claimed 7 NW Georgians last week Jan 5, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Police seek driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway in ArmucheeRecent cold, followed by this week's rain and floods have been 'challenging to say the least' for emergency teamsDeadly start to 2023: 7 more covid deaths in Northwest Georgia over the past week. Piedmont Cartersville brings back mask policy.Ware Mechanical Weather: Gradual cooling into the weekend with highs ranging from upper 50s to low 60s.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Berry athletes adds app for updates, video/audio streamsFalcons close season with Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. Sunday, at home; on Fox.National championship: Georgia vs. TCU, Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.Update on Atlanta Braves' spring training start, first games. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Rome woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case. Year ends with fireworks tonight, hike and 'polar plunge' Sunday. Rain to ease by midday, high in mid 60s. Tornado watch canceled for Floyd, Bartow counties; one smaller wave of storms on the way First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on real estate: Warehouse sale to bring jobs, Five Points to see new store. Latest jobs report. Soggy end to 2022. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of The Partridge. Another 137 homes coming to Floyd. Watch out for today's storms. First National Community Bank headlines: Freak I-75 accident claims one life another charged. Georgia rallies to top Ohio State. Foggy morning; high in the upper 60s. Today's Weather Right Now 41° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:08 AM Sunset: 05:44:50 PM Today Sunny. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties State & Region Runoff to decide late state House Speaker David Ralston’s seat Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest Window manufacturer to build plant in Henry County