Today's first headlines:
Body recovered from Coosa River, 38-year-old victim identified as former RHS football standout.
United Methodist bishop announces new assignments for Rome First's Robert Brown, Second Avenue's Millie Kim.
Ahead of the Headlines: Rome City Commission meets Monday; county commission Tuesday
Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 60s, low 70s for much of the week with some rain by Wednesday
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports:
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves home today-Thursday vs. Marlins.
Astros take Sunday's finale.
Rome Braves off Monday; at Greensboro Tuesday through Sunday.
Hudson Valley 10, Rome 5 on Sunday; Renegades take series, five games to one.
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 72F. Winds light and variable.
