First National Community Bank headlines: Demolition of Relax Inn about to begin, making way for The Point. Senate seat goes to Warnock even as Walker carries Floyd County. ... Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Relax Inn about to be demolished, making way for The Point apartments and retail. U.S. Senate runoff: Warnock wins new term even as Walker carried Floyd County.Ware Mechanical Weather: Dense fog advisory in Bartow, Gordon until 9 a.m. A high of 70 (or more) as the last of the rain moves out. It will stay warm into the weekend.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:UGA's Bennett among Heisman finalists; watch at 8 p.m. Saturday. Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Falcons off this week; at New Orleans next.Cedartown plays for state 4A football title at 3:30 p.m. Friday. On GPBJohn McClellan's picks for the state football championships will post Thursday morning. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Several students examined at scene after small truck slides into Floyd County Schools bus near Lindale Final push for U.S. Senate votes underway; Floyd already has topped 2018 runoff turnout but won't come close to 2021 First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Today's Weather Right Now 57° Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 97% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM Sunset: 05:30:25 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock narrowly defeats Walker, carries Cobb Warnock narrowly defeats Walker Kemp to lawmakers: ‘We cannot rest on our laurels’ State & Region Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal slated for renovations Ex-school superintendent admits guilt in multiple thefts German robotics company to locate North American headquarters in Canton