First National Community Bank headlines: Cumberland Trail residents pressing for Bordeau Metals' solution. Sunny, 60 today; rain back Sunday Jan 28, 2023

Today's first headlines:

Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look

Weather: Sunny and 60 today; another soggy Sunday with a half-inch of rain.

Today's obituaries.

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports

Sports:
NFL conference championships set for next Sunday: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Eagles.
Snit gets contract extension through 2025 season.
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews.

Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look

First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on courting a breakfast spot in downtown Rome. Bartow project under fire from outdoors groups.

First National Community Bank headlines: Busy day ahead for Rome City Commission; what's ahead this week. A bit warmer -- and more rain on the way.

First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Cartersville's west side story; development watch; names in the news. Rome commission backs school bonds. 40-mph winds, rain possible tonight.

Today's Weather
Right Now
30° Clear
Humidity: 87%
Cloud Coverage: 39%
Wind: 1 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunrise: 07:40:43 AM
Sunset: 06:06:42 PM

Today
Partly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight
Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow
Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
Georgia House committee OKs 'alternative' contracting for road and bridge projects
Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia
Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda
Kemp calls out National Guard following violent protests in Atlanta
Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia
SK Battery expanding presence in Georgia