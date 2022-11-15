First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins?Scooter's Coffee opens later this week; Take 5 also close.Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race.More Popcorn & Politics.Peaks & Valleys: What RIFF means to Rome; so much for Saturday vote. One dead in Turner McCall accident that left trailer cab in flames.12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville.Update on East Rome murder investigation.Ware Mechanical Weather: Two-thirds of an inch of ran today; 26 degrees Thursday morning; 23 degrees Friday morning. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Falcons host the Bears Sunday.Latest College Football Playoff rankings due tonight.Georgia Tech at Georgia game set for noon Saturday, Nov. 26 (ESPN).High school football playoff schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville First National Community Bank headlines: East Rome murder victim identified. Demo work continues on former AT&T site on Second Avenue. More cold on the way. First National Community Bank headlines: Suspect, 21, charged with murder as body found in East Rome. High of 49 today; cool, wet week ahead. High school playoff updates. Today's Weather Right Now 47° Cloudy Humidity: 77% Cloud Coverage: 99% Wind: 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:13:31 AM Sunset: 05:36:21 PM Today Rain. High near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tonight Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system ￼ Port of Savannah logs second busiest month ever Stone Mountain board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits State & Region State House Republicans nominate Jon Burns speaker Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red