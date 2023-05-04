Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
$3.3 million for Cotton Block loft, gym believed to be a record for downtown Rome. Due next: Short-term rentals.
Floyd County Police Department headquarters moving to Glenwood Primary building as school board signs property over county.
As pandemic eases, vaccination totals in Northwest Georgia stall. 21 new reported cases, Chattooga covid patient dies
Ware Mechanical Weather: Temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s today through Sunday; some rain returns.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Another high school championship series coming to Rome this month.
Atlanta Braves at Marlins today, home vs. Orioles Friday-Sunday.
Rome Braves host Bowling Green through Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.