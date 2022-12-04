First National Community Bank headlines: Collision at Martha Berry/Fifth Avenue kills Rome man. Georgia dominates in SEC. Dec 4, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening.Ware Mechanical Weather: Cloudy, high of 58 with rain returning Monday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Georgia pounds LSU 50-30 in SEC title game; likely headed to playoffs via Peach Bowl Dec. 31. Post-season playoffs, bowls take shape later today.Cedartown faces Benedictine Friday night for state 4A football title.Falcons host Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Updated: 1,832 Floyd residents voted Monday in the U.S. Senate runoff as state sets single-day record with more than 300,000 ballots cast. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade postponed. Nearly 11,500 Floyd County votes already in for U.S. Senate runoff; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday Today's Weather Right Now 52° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 69% Cloud Coverage: 84% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:30:51 AM Sunset: 05:30:20 PM Today Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 Obama stumps for Warnock – again State & Region Former state employee sentenced in fraud scheme Georgia getting two new college and career academies Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs