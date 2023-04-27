Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Ethics panel conducts first short meeting in closed session, next meeting scheduled for May 2.
Voccio: An updated covid booster available for older residents or with immune issues. Bartow resident latest virus victim
Ware Mechanical Weather: Afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible; high of 72.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
How to watch tonight's NFL Draft.
Falcons have eighth pick; a look at other rounds.
Atlanta Braves home today to wrap series with Marlins.
Rome Braves at Greensboro through Sunday; Grasshoppers win Wednesday afternoon.
Rain. High 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
