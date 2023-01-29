First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at changes under way in North Rome. Soggy Sunday ahead. Jan 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's comingWare Mechanical Weather: Soggy Sunday under way with another half-inch of rain expected.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:NFL conference championships set for Sunday: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Eagles.Winners advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on courting a breakfast spot in downtown Rome. Bartow project under fire from outdoors groups. First eaglet of the new season is in the nest at Berry College First National Community Bank headlines: Busy day ahead for Rome City Commission; what's ahead this week. A bit warmer -- and more rain on the way. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Cartersville's west side story; development watch; names in the news. Rome commission backs school bonds. 40-mph winds, rain possible tonight. Today's Weather Right Now 46° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 64% Cloud Coverage: 91% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:40:07 AM Sunset: 06:07:45 PM Today Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tonight Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia House committee OKs ‘alternative’ contracting for road and bridge projects Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda State & Region Kemp calls out National Guard following violent protests in Atlanta Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia SK Battery expanding presence in Georgia