First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at Bartow's billion-dollar battery plant. Around Town: New owner for Neely; all those demolitions; Georgia's 'mucky' politics. Covid updates. Dec 9, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.How Bartow County lured $5 billion battery plant planned off U.S. 411.Around Town:New owner, plans for 'The Neely.' And why that is a big deal.Rome's word of the year: Demolition. And more due in 2023.Popcorn & Politics: The state of Georgia politics: 'goo goo muck.'Business: That Next Big Thing surprised us -- by location only.Peaks & Valley: Faith leaders stand united against hate... Put the brakes on surge in traffic deaths... Time gets 'man of the year' right this time.New covid cases climb across Northwest Georgia as the virus claims two more, one from Floyd and another from Bartow.Ware Mechanical Weather: A bit cooler today into the weekend with a third of an inch of rain on the way.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Cedartown plays for state 4A football title today at 3:30 p.m.; game on GPB.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Falcons off this week; at New Orleans next.

Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Several students examined at scene after small truck slides into Floyd County Schools bus near Lindale Final push for U.S. Senate votes underway; Floyd already has topped 2018 runoff turnout but won't come close to 2021 Updated: Hyundai, SK bringing 3,500 jobs, $4 billion to $5 billion investment EV battery plant to Bartow. Site is between Rome, Cartersville off 411.

Today's Weather Right Now 62° Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:34:54 AM Sunset: 05:30:44 PM Today Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Overcast. High 64F. Winds light and variable.

Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region Interior secretary asks state to deny permits for titanium mine near Okefenokee Kemp suspends state gas tax for the last time Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Bartow County Georgia Power completes key testing milestone at Plant Vogtle How did Warnock beat Walker – and what difference will it make?